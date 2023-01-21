Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $111.00 at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $93.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.12.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $105.04 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

