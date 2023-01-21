Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $560.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $576.47 and a 200 day moving average of $548.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

