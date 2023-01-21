Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 70.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 36,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $106.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.88. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

