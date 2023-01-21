Stifel Firstegy Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Total Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.89. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.94 and a 52-week high of C$9.87.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million.

Insider Activity at Total Energy Services

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 42,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$299,350.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,241.90. In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$299,350.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,241.90. Also, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total value of C$224,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,098 shares in the company, valued at C$763,465.22. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 523,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,603 and have sold 47,052 shares valued at $421,707.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.