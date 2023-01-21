Stifel Firstegy Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn $17.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.16. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $16.16 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2024 earnings at $22.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PD. TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$175.00 target price (up previously from C$155.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.90.

TSE:PD opened at C$114.50 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$47.13 and a 12-month high of C$116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.36.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$429.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.80 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

