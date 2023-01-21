StockNews.com Lowers Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

AXDX opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also

