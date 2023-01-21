StockNews.com Lowers Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
AXDX opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.12.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
