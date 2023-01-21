Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Critical Analysis

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Summit Financial Group pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Financial Group and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 31.31% 15.92% 1.36% CVB Financial 41.25% 10.82% 1.30%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $142.62 million 2.23 $45.74 million $3.88 6.41 CVB Financial $468.02 million 7.39 $212.52 million $1.54 16.06

This table compares Summit Financial Group and CVB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Summit Financial Group and CVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 CVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summit Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.70%. CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Summit Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Summit Financial Group is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Summit Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer, and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena, as well as two loan production offices in California's Central Valley and the Sacramento area. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

