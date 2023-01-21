Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $244.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

