Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi Sells 5,627 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $6.39 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $389.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 714.82%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.