Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370,560 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.37% of Synchrony Financial worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 167,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 8.7 %

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Stories

