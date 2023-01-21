Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Synopsys worth $51,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $54,367,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,186,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 162,668 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Shares of SNPS opened at $342.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

