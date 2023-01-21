Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %

TAK stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

