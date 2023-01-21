Tamer I. Khayal Sells 1,300 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $84,643.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $65.68.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.