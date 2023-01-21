TD Securities Lowers Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to C$13.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

