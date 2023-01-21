TD Securities Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Rowe cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.79.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.43. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

