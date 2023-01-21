The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$88.63 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE BNS opened at C$69.19 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$95.00. The company has a market cap of C$82.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$68.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.62%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

