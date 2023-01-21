The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $9.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $9.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.45. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $31.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $33.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.14 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:GS opened at $341.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

