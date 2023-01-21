The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
RTL Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. RTL Group has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.90.
RTL Group Company Profile
