The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RTL Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. RTL Group has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, and RTL Up free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now! thematic pay channels; and RTL Zwei, an equity participation in the free-to-air channel.

