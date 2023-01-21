The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $16.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

