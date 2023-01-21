The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Home Depot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 9.3% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $374.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.32.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

