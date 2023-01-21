The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,222 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Middleby by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after purchasing an additional 199,699 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,252,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 219,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 189,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,366,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $146.58 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.92. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $992.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $229,983. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.