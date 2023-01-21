The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Toro worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Toro by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after buying an additional 476,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Toro by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Toro by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,041,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after buying an additional 137,424 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth $150,798,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Toro Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.82. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

