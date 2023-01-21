THG (LON:THG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 391.75 ($4.78).

THG Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 54.54 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £771.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 31.15 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.24 ($1.94).

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Further Reading

