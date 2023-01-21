Thomas F. Shannon Sells 3,490 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $49,767.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,618,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,078,783.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Bowlero Stock Up 4.7 %
BOWL stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 157.07% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $230.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Recommended Stories
