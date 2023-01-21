Thomas F. Shannon Sells 3,490 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $49,767.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,618,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,078,783.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bowlero Stock Up 4.7 %

BOWL stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 157.07% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $230.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bowlero by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 220,643 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Bowlero by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 489,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

