Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 119.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

