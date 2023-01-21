TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 5,558 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $362,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $64.33 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.57.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

