Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 227 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

