Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 157.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,839,000 after acquiring an additional 867,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 18,826.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,984,000 after acquiring an additional 519,787 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign Stock Up 4.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.62 and a beta of 1.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

