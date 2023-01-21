Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Nutrien by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,523,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,079,000 after purchasing an additional 157,866 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

