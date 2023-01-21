Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 811 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $77.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKC. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

