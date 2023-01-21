Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Financial Analysis

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tyler Technologies and Ubisoft Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Ubisoft Entertainment 1 6 4 0 2.27

Valuation & Earnings

Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $439.83, indicating a potential upside of 39.19%. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus price target of $43.86, indicating a potential upside of 959.35%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Ubisoft Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.59 billion 8.26 $161.46 million $4.43 71.33 Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 1.09 $91.95 million N/A N/A

Tyler Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 10.26% 9.93% 5.10% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.

