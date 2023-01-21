Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 87.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after buying an additional 1,517,165 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after buying an additional 1,283,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

