UBS Group Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,245 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.19) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.69) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.28) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.22) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.53).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,406.80 ($17.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £57.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,290.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.83). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,452.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.29) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,311.17). Insiders acquired 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115 in the last three months.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

