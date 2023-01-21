UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 5,000” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.01) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($57.35) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($87.86) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.76) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,380 ($65.65) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,965 ($72.79).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,213 ($75.81) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.99) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £100.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,743.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,150.09.

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.98), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($337,455.08).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.