UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 700” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.27) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 625 ($7.63) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.21) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.47) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 695.50 ($8.49).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 592.60 ($7.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 519.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.20. The firm has a market cap of £118.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,234.58. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 598 ($7.30).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($233,947.22).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

