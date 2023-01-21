United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $2,076,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

UTHR opened at $261.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $320,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

