United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $2,076,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
UTHR opened at $261.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.22.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $320,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
