Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.28. 40,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,419,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Specifically, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $54,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,456.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $577,988 over the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Barclays reduced their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Upstart Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Upstart by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 83.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Upstart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $3,019,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

