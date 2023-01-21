Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives $95.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OEZVY. Societe Generale raised Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Verbund from €125.00 ($135.87) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Verbund Stock Performance

OEZVY stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Verbund has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32.

About Verbund

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

