Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Price Target Raised to SEK 322 at Berenberg Bank

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from SEK 315 to SEK 322 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NENTF. SEB Equities downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Viaplay Group AB (publ) alerts:

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Viaplay Group AB has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.