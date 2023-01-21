Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 383,754 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1,737.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,488,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,244,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,837,000 after acquiring an additional 593,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,110,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $127.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.