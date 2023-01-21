Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $44,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $201,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

