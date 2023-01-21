Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $46.08 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 936,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296,013 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $46,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 161,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 52,380 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $72.48 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,954 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

