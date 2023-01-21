Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after buying an additional 202,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,089,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

