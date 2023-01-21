Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 2.2 %

WMMVY opened at $39.12 on Friday. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

Wal-Mart de México ( OTCMKTS:WMMVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. This is a boost from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Wal-Mart de México’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Wal-Mart de México

(Get Rating)

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Featured Stories

