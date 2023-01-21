Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE WRBY opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $148.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $92,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,666,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,784,983.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $119,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,601.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $92,019.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,666,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,784,983.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,451 shares of company stock valued at $577,965. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,006,000 after buying an additional 1,365,543 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,547,000 after buying an additional 1,099,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after buying an additional 813,826 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,064,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares during the period.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

