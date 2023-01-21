Waste Management, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Management in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.05. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

WM stock opened at $152.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average is $162.23. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

