Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $153.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.37. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $186.04.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.