Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $53.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHF. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

