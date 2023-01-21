Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

