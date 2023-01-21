Wells Fargo & Company Raises BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $36.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRP Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ BRP opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.79 million. On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,943,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 123.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 423,629 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,594,000 after acquiring an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,033,000 after acquiring an additional 184,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

